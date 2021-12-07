Watch
Franklin officer accused of battery

Posted at 3:57 PM, Dec 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-07 16:57:57-05

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating the arrest of a Franklin police officer.

McCloures Manuel, 32, was arrested on December 6 on a charge of domestic battery strangulation, according to a spokesperson for the Franklin Police Department.

Manuel is a K-9 officer for the Franklin Police Department.

The investigation has been turned over to the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, the spokesperson stated.

