Franklin man convicted of second-degree murder in 2019 shooting incident

On September 23, 2022, a jury unanimously found Trinity Coleman, 39, of Franklin, guilty of second degree murder after a multi-day trial.

Officials say the conviction comes from the September 2019 shooting that claimed the life of Chiquita Lumpkin.

Lumpkin had been involved with Coleman in a long-term relationship, and on September 2, 2019, Coleman armed himself with an AR-15 style rifle and shot Lumpkin more than twenty times.

The incident occurred outside a home in Franklin owned by Lumpkin. The rifle was recovered and had "problem solva" written on it.

Coleman's identity was released following the high speed chase he provoked through multiple Parishes via I-10 near Crowley and apprehended near Welsh. Charges involving that specific incident are pending in Jefferson Davis Parish.

According to State Police, the defendant fled resulting in the pursuit that lasted approximately 57 minutes and led to a 2 ½ hour standoff between Coleman and authorities.

The Franklin Police Department arrested and booked on one count of second-degree murder and two counts of attempted second-degree murder on September 18, 2022.

Coleman's sentencing is set before the honorable Lewis Pitman, Jr. on November 2, 2022 at 9:00 a.m.

Second Degree murder carries a mandatory sentence of life imprisonment without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Assistant District Attorneys Brady Holtzclaw and Jennifer Reasoner prosecuted the case with the assistance and support of Craig Colwart and Katie Williams. The case was investigated by the Franklin Police Department and scientific analysis performed by the Louisiana State Police Criminalistics Laboratory.