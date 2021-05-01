Franklin man arrested on multiple drug, weapons charges

A Franklin man was arrested Friday by the Chitimacha Tribal Police Department on multiple drug possession and weapons charges.

According to police, officers responded to a Tribal business in reference to a welfare concern. During a search, officers say they located 108 grams of marijuana, 14.2 grams of Alprazolam (generic for Xanax), 8 grams of methamphetamine, and 0.7 grams of MDMA. Other items conducive to the sale of illegal narcotics were also located, as well as one loaded 9mm handgun, police say.

Ezekial Anderson IV of Franklin was arrested and transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail on the following charges:

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule I (Marijuana)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule II (Metamphetamine)

Possession with Intent to Distribute Schedule IV (Alprzolam/Xanax)

Possession of Schedule I (MDMA)

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia (16 Counts)

Illegal Carrying of Weapons in the Prescence of a CDS

Illegal Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies

Introduction of Contraband into a Penal Facility

Chitimacha Tribal Police Department

Police say Anderson was released on a $30,000 bond after his arrest. The investigation is ongoing and further charges are possible.

