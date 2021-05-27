Franklin man arrested after shooting on Magnolia and Maple Streets

FRANKLIN, La. — The Franklin Police Department announced that it has made an arrest after responding to a Sunday night shooting.

According to FPD, several calls were made on Sunday at approximately 7:47 p.m. of shots fired in the area of Magnolia and Maple Streets involving several individuals.

FPD says that officers arrived on scene and began investigation efforts after one caller advised that a bullet had entered their residence.

During the course of the investigation, FPD says that a suspect was identified and arrested.

Joseph Daniels, Jr., 24, of Samuel St., Franklin, was arrested on Tuesday, on the charge of illegal use of weapons or dangerous intrumentalities and a warrant for probation violation.

FPD says that Daniels was booked, processed and held with no bond set.

Police are asking that if anyone has any information or was a witness to the above incident, to please call them at (337) 828-1716. Callers can remain anonymous.

