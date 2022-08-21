Franklin man arrested, accused of shooting at business with customers inside

Watch Now
Posted at 2:06 PM, Aug 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-21 15:06:47-04

Franklin Police arrested a local man Saturday, after he allegedly shot at a local business full of customers.

Nobody was injured when the shooting happened in the Northwest Boulevard business, just before 4 a.m. on Saturday.

Michael Jones, 39, was booked with eight counts attempted second degree murder, aggravated criminal damage to property, illegal use of a firearm, criminal damage to property, terrorizing, and possession of marijuana.

Police were first called to the business at about 3 a.m., to help employees with a man who was causing a disturbance. They removed the man from the business.

But they were called back to the place again just before 4 a.m., for a report of shots fired. Officers arrived to find that the business was struck several times by bullets from a vehicle that had passed by on Northwest Boulevard. Detectives determined that the shooter had fired at the area where a police officer had been. The building was occupied and was serving customers, police say.

Investigators identified the suspect, and, with some help from the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office, executed a search warrant on the suspect's vehicle and home. They found a firearm and illegal narcotics, police say.

Jones was arrested and booked. He's in the St. Mary Parish jail in lieu of $535,000 bond. The investigation is continuing and additional charges may be pending, police say.

