Franklin: 'If you see something, say something,' a back to school event bringing awareness to gun violence

Back to School Community Fair, coming August 2, will be held in honor of a late barber who would give free haircuts to kids eager to return to school.

The event will take place August 2 from 8 A.M. until 1 P.M at the McKerral-O'Niel Community Center in Franklin.

There will be free boy's hair cuts, wellness information, school supplies, gun violence awareness, community partner booths, lunch, and more.

A.J. Hill, a man who gave his time and talents to the local kids, according to the City of Franklin's Facebook post, was always the first barber in and last barber out to make sure all kids that wanted a hair cut received one.

Hill lost his life in November 2016 to gun violence.

Now his foundation, A.J. Hill Foundation, created by his parents, Alfred and Carol, who make it their mission to help others who have also been impacted by gun violence.

Their message, "If you see something, say something!"

Any community partner wishing to participate, they say, to please contact City Hall at (337) 828-6350 to reserve booth space for donations.

