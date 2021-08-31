Franklin firefighters assisting Houma in Ida recovery

Franklin firefighters will head to Houma to assist the community in its Hurricane Ida recovery efforts.

Mayor Eugene Foulcard shared that some members of the department will depart Franklin to support Hurricane Ida ravaged areas in Terrebonne Parish.

Fire Chief Chuck Bourgeois said that five or six individuals are heading to Houma and Thibodaux to assist fire fighters with their homes and helping them get back on their feet.

"We went through this before with Andrew in 1992," said Bourgeois. "At that time, after the storm was over with, we had a lot of help coming from all over the country. We want to pay it back especially right here being that our neighbors are this close. We can benefit by going over there and helping them out as much as we can."

A crew will stay in Franklin to protect the city, he added.

See a quick video from the city, below:

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel