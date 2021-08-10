Watch
Franklin Fire Department responds to gas leak at residence

Franklin Fire Department
Fire Department responds to gas leak at a home on Chatsworth Road in Franklin
Posted at 11:30 AM, Aug 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-10 12:30:55-04

This morning, the Franklin Fire Department responded to a gas leak located at a residence in the city.

At around 11:00 a.m. FFD shared that crews responded to the leak in the 2300 block of Chatsworth Road.

The road was blocked off while crews were on scene. CenterPoint Energy was called out to isolate the damage to the line and secure the leak.

