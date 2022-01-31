Four-alarm fire damages Morgan City home

No injuries were reported in a four-alarm fire that burned a home in Morgan City Sunday.

Morgan City firefighters were called to a fire in Marquis Manor Sunday afternoon, and by the time the fire was under control four alarms had been sent out to bring in assistance.

The call came about 2 p.m. on Sunday. When firefighters arrived they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the attic area of a large home. They immediatedly sent out a second alarm, which summed all off duty personnel to come help fight the fire.

Strong winds made matters worse, and a third and fourth alarm were sent out for help from the Berwick and Bayou Vista volunteer fire departments. After about two hours the fire was brought under control, and firefighters were on the scene for several more hours to keep an eye on any hot spots.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, but foul play is not suspected.

"The MCFD would like to Thank MCPD, Acadian Ambulance, Berwick VFD, Bayou Vista VFD, St. Mary 911, Mayor Dragna, and MC Public works for their assistance," a Facebook post states. "Amelia VFD was placed on standby to handle any other call that came in within the city."

Here's the post: