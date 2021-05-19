Former Morgan City jail employee arrested on juvenile pornography charges

A former Morgan City Police Department jail employee has been arrested on multiple charges, including pornography involving juveniles.

According to police chief James F. Blair, on May 13, detectives with MCPD discovered information that indicated a male subject, 21-year-old Devin J. Mayon, may have had inappropriate contact through social media with at least one female under the age of 17.

Investigators began a separate investigation. Chief Blair says that at the time Mayon was a correctional employee with MCPD since January 11, 2021. Blair says Mayon was immediately placed on administrative leave during the investigation, but was later terminated from his employment based on evidence obtained during the investigation.

Police say the evidence indicated the internet contact, which had taken place during May 2021, was inappropriate and in violation of the law. Mayon was arrested and booked on May 19 with 2 counts of indecent behavior with juvenile(s), 2 counts computer-aided solicitation of a minor, and 10 counts of pornography involving juveniles. No bond has been set pending a court hearing.

Chief James F. Blair stated that “although it is disappointing to investigate a fellow employee, the Morgan City Police Department and its employees are expected to be held to the highest standards the community should come to expect. There should be no distinction between officers and the general public it is sworn to protect. It is unfortunate that this former officer chose to make irresponsible decisions, but he must be held accountable.”

Police say the investigation is continuing and should any additional evidence be revealed, additional charges may follow.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel