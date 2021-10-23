Watch
Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Morgan City

Morgan City Fire Department
Fire on Vine Drive in Morgan City
Posted at 1:16 PM, Oct 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-23 14:16:16-04

Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Morgan City.

The Morgan City Fire Department says they responded right before 6:00 am on October 23 to a fire on Vine Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters say units found the house fully engulfed in flames.

More firefighters were called in to help bring the blaze under control. The fire was out by 6:30 am.

A cause is currently under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries were reported.

