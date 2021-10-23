Firefighters respond to early morning house fire in Morgan City

Firefighters responded to an early morning house fire in Morgan City.

The Morgan City Fire Department says they responded right before 6:00 am on October 23 to a fire on Vine Drive.

Upon arrival, firefighters say units found the house fully engulfed in flames.

More firefighters were called in to help bring the blaze under control. The fire was out by 6:30 am.

A cause is currently under investigation by the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office.

No injuries were reported.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel