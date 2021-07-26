Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Firefighters in Patterson put out house fire

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Orientation today for Lafayette Fire’s Explore program
Posted at 4:34 PM, Jul 26, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-26 17:34:37-04

A home in Patterson burned Monday afternoon.

According to KQKI in St. Mary Parish, firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the major fire on Enterprise Boulevard in Patterson. The home, they say, was a duplex.

They report that there were no injuries. A cause has not been determined.

The fire happened at around 2:30 pm on Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.