Firefighters in Patterson put out house fire

A home in Patterson burned Monday afternoon.

According to KQKI in St. Mary Parish, firefighters from multiple agencies responded to the major fire on Enterprise Boulevard in Patterson. The home, they say, was a duplex.

They report that there were no injuries. A cause has not been determined.

The fire happened at around 2:30 pm on Monday.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel