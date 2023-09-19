FFD: Train, vehicle found 850 feet away from crossing after crash

FRANKLIN, La. — At 3:18 pm Monday, Franklin firefighters were dispatched to the area of Northwest Boulevard at the railroad crossing for a vehicle struck by an eastbound train.

Arriving units located a train approximately 850 feet from the crossing with a car in front of it, according to the Franklin Fire Department.

FFD personnel removed a single occupant from the vehicle within 4 minutes of arrival and began patient care along with extinguishing the vehicle fire.

There was no derailment or hazardous release from the train, officials report.

The patient was transported by Acadian Ambulance to Bayou Bend Hospital to be intercepted by Airmed and transported to an out-of-town hospital.

Authorities say, due to the severity of the incident and the distance from the roadway, the Centerville and Baldwin Fire Departments were called for mutual aid.

The incident is being investigated by Burlington Northern Railroad.