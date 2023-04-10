FFD, State Fire Marshal deem Joe's Lounge a total loss following electrical fire

FRANKLIN, La. — On Friday, April 7, 2023, at 4:19 pm, the Franklin Fire Department responded to a building fire at Joe's Lounge on Carl C Foulcard Drive.

According to Chief Chuck Bourgeois, on scene crews discovered thick, black smoke coming from Joe's Lounge. Chief Officers struck a 3rd Alarm, requesting an engine from Patterson Fire, engine from Baldwin Fire and ladder from Chitimacha Fire.

Multiple hose lines were placed in service as Franklin crews made aggressive interior attacks on the fire. Initial crews faced a large volume of fire, significant heat and smoke. Conditions deteriorated rapidly and fire fighters were ordered to evacuate the structure, says Chief Bourgeois.

Franklin Command struck a 4th and 5th Alarm, requesting an engine from Morgan City Fire, ladder from Bayou Vista and manpower with Air trailer from District 11.

The fire was placed under control 7:36 pm. Franklin Fire Officials requested the State Fire Marshal to assist with the investigation.

According to the investigation, the building was unoccupied at the time of fire and no injuries were reported. The building was deemed a total loss. Authorities determined an electrical failure in the building as the cause of the fire.

Franklin Fire would like to thank District 11 Fire, Baldwin Fire, Chitimacha Fire, Centerville Fire, Patterson Fire, Bayou Vista Fire, and Morgan City Fire for lending aid. Franklin Fire Officials also thank Brown’s Boiling House and Dominoes of Franklin for providing a meal to exhausted personnel.