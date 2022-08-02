Female firefighter makes history in Morgan City

Morgan City Firefighter Hallie Autin is making history.

Autin recently became the first female firefighter in the Morgan City Fire Department to graduate from the LSU-FETI Fire Academy, and the first female acting driver-operator.

Some of the A-Platoon personnel who trained her to drive and operate the fire apparatus were with her to mark the occasion, but other personnel not pictured contributed as well.

"Many thanks to all and congratulations to FF Autin on continuing to blaze new trails for female firefighters at MCFD," a post from the fire department states.

