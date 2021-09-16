FEMA individual assistance staff helping residents in St. Mary Parish

Recovery from Hurricane Ida is underway, with FEMA sending assistance teams across Louisiana to help affected areas.

The teams continually relocate to various regions to meet needs as they are identified. For up-to-date information on locations in and around Lafayette, check with local government offices.

Residents can meet in-person with FEMA staff to address issues they're facing and to get answers to questions regarding eligibility for specific grants and/or other FEMA programs.

FEMA has Individual Assistance staff canvassing neighborhoods in storm-affected areas to assist those in need.

Wednesday, three Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams are working at fixed sites assisting St. Mary Parish residents.

Holiday Inn Express (Location) - 704 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Morgan City, LA 70380

Amelia Extended Stay (Location) - 111 Cajun Way, Morgan City, Louisiana 70380

Quality Inn & Suites (Location) - 1819 Main Street, Franklin, LA 70538

DSA teams will be reassigned as needs develop in other parishes.

