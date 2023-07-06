Escapee caught in St. Mary Parish

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man accused of escaping from the Iberville Parish Jail.

Timothy Robert Billiot, 55, of Bayou Vista, was arrested Wednesday afternoon and booked with for escape-simple & aggravated escape. Billiot is being held for another agency.

On Wednesday, deputies were told Billiot had escaped from Iberville Parish custody and might be in St. Mary Parish.

A deputy observed a vehicle matching the description of the truck he might be driving in the area of Verdunville near the levee. Detectives and deputies searched the levee but there was no truck. Detectives observed tire tracks that led down a trail between the levee and the tree line near the swamp.

The trail had been blocked by a small tree which seemed out of place. Upon following the trail further, the detectives located the truck, obscured by thick brush and dark clothing. Deputies set up a perimeter and K9 Duko was deployed to track the suspect in the woods. K9 Duko successful tracked Billiot and helped push him out of the woods towards deputies on the perimeter.

Contact was made with Billiot, and he was taken into custody and transported to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

Detectives would like to thank the Iberville Parish Sheriff’s Office detectives who were present and crucial in the search for Billiot.