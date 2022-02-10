Escaped Webster Parish inmate captured in Morgan City, two others arrested

An escaped inmate from Webster Parish has been arrested in Morgan City. Two others police say were involved in the inmate's escape have also been taken into custody.

The Morgan City Police Department says on February 9, 2022, detectives received information of an escaped inmate from Webster Parish in the Morgan City area.

Investigators contacted the Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office, who advised that 39-year-old Gregory Williams had escaped from a facility in their area. Webster Parish further identified several alleged associates of Williams, including 29-year-old Josie Matherne. Detectives also identified 29-year-old Malia Williams as a second alleged associate of Gregory Williams.

At around 11:10 am, Morgan City Police went to the home of Malia Williams located on Railroad Avenue in Morgan City.

There, Gregory Williams was located and taken into custody without incident.

Also at the residence were Josie Matherne and Malia Williams. Detectives say they uncovered evidence indicating Matherne and Malia Williams allegedly aided Gregory Williams in eluding capture.

As a result, Matherne and Williams were then arrested on charges of Accessory after the Fact to Simple Escape.

Gregory Williams was booked as a fugitive on a warrant from Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office for simple escape, they say.

