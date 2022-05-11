Elementary student arrested with weapon on campus

A student at Foster Elementary School was arrested this morning after school officials discovered that a weapon was brought onto the school’s campus, officials say.

"School officials acted promptly to isolate the student and maintain the safety of all students and staff during the discovery and investigation process," a release from the school system states. "Local law enforcement and the St. Mary Parish School Board’s School Resource Officer assisted in investigating the incident and verified the authenticity of the weapon in the student’s possession."

Parents were notified using the school system's JCampus software, the release states.

We've reached out to Franklin Police to get the child's age and what type of weapon was involved.