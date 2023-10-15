ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ST. MARY PARISH

ST MARY PARISH
Sheriff
Gary Driskell, No Party - 77 percent - 8,584 votes
Jason Granger, No Party - 4 percent - 394 votes
Kenny P. Scelfo Sr., Independent - 17 percent - 1,853 votes
Cody J. Thibodaux, No Party - 3 percent - 331 votes
Parish President
Sam Jones, Democrat - 58 percent - 6,481 votes
Timothy "Tim" LeBlanc, Democrat - 42 percent - 4,605
Council Member District 1
Herbert "H.B." Bell, Democrat - 44 percent - 683 votes
Craig A. Mathews, Democrat - 56 percent - 4,605 votes
Council Member District 3
Whitney Bourque, Democrat - 15 percent - 25 votes
Rodney Olander, Republican - 47 percent - 794 votes
Peter Soprano, Independent - 38 percent -651 votes
Council Member District 4
Myron Bourque, No Party - 21 percent - 237 votes
Javon Charles, No Party - 18 percent - 207 votes
David W. Hill, Republican - 62 percent - 711 votes
Council Member District 5
Charles "Butchie" McKinley, Democrat - 29 percent - 397 votes
Leslie "Les" Rulf, Republican - 40 percent - 548 votes
Douglas Streety Jr., Republican - 32 percent - 441 votes
Council Member District 6
Shawn Canty, Republican - 40 percent - 587 votes
Patrick J. Hebert, Republican - 60 percent - 876 votes
Council Member District 7
James "Hammer" Bennett Jr., No Party - 46 percent - 676 votes
James "Jimmy" Davis Jr., Republican - 54 percent - 797 votes
Council Member District 8
Eriq Blanchard, No Party - 21 percent - 243 votes
Mark A. Duhon, No Party - 48 percent - 547 votes
Carlo Gagliano Jr., No Party - 30 percent - 345 votes
Council Member at Large District 10
Angelena Brocato, Democrat - 27 percent - 3,116 votes
Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hidalgo, Republican - 51 percent - 5,774 votes
Reginald D. Weary, Democrat - 22 percent - 2,461 votes
PROPOSITIONS
City of Morgan City Proposition
(Home Rule Charter Amendment)
Shall Section 2-01(a) of the Home Rule Charter for the City of Morgan City be amended to read as follows: (a) The legislative power of the city government shall be vested in a council consisting of five (5) members elected from single-member districts for four-year terms?
YES: 75 percent - 1,927 votes
NO: 25 percent - 636 votes
Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition
(Millage Renewal)
Shall Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 3.10 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $647,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the hospital facilities of the District?
YES: 66 percent - 2,937 votes
NO: 34 percent - 1,537