ELECTION RESULTS 2023: ST. MARY PARISH

ST MARY PARISH

Sheriff

Gary Driskell, No Party - 77 percent - 8,584 votes

Jason Granger, No Party - 4 percent - 394 votes

Kenny P. Scelfo Sr., Independent - 17 percent - 1,853 votes

Cody J. Thibodaux, No Party - 3 percent - 331 votes

Parish President

Sam Jones, Democrat - 58 percent - 6,481 votes

Timothy "Tim" LeBlanc, Democrat - 42 percent - 4,605

Council Member District 1

Herbert "H.B." Bell, Democrat - 44 percent - 683 votes

Craig A. Mathews, Democrat - 56 percent - 4,605 votes

Council Member District 3

Whitney Bourque, Democrat - 15 percent - 25 votes

Rodney Olander, Republican - 47 percent - 794 votes

Peter Soprano, Independent - 38 percent -651 votes

Council Member District 4

Myron Bourque, No Party - 21 percent - 237 votes

Javon Charles, No Party - 18 percent - 207 votes

David W. Hill, Republican - 62 percent - 711 votes

Council Member District 5

Charles "Butchie" McKinley, Democrat - 29 percent - 397 votes

Leslie "Les" Rulf, Republican - 40 percent - 548 votes

Douglas Streety Jr., Republican - 32 percent - 441 votes

Council Member District 6

Shawn Canty, Republican - 40 percent - 587 votes

Patrick J. Hebert, Republican - 60 percent - 876 votes

Council Member District 7

James "Hammer" Bennett Jr., No Party - 46 percent - 676 votes

James "Jimmy" Davis Jr., Republican - 54 percent - 797 votes

Council Member District 8

Eriq Blanchard, No Party - 21 percent - 243 votes

Mark A. Duhon, No Party - 48 percent - 547 votes

Carlo Gagliano Jr., No Party - 30 percent - 345 votes

Council Member at Large District 10

Angelena Brocato, Democrat - 27 percent - 3,116 votes

Gwendolyn "Gwen" Hidalgo, Republican - 51 percent - 5,774 votes

Reginald D. Weary, Democrat - 22 percent - 2,461 votes

PROPOSITIONS

City of Morgan City Proposition

(Home Rule Charter Amendment)

Shall Section 2-01(a) of the Home Rule Charter for the City of Morgan City be amended to read as follows: (a) The legislative power of the city government shall be vested in a council consisting of five (5) members elected from single-member districts for four-year terms?

YES: 75 percent - 1,927 votes

NO: 25 percent - 636 votes

Hospital Service District No. 1 Proposition

(Millage Renewal)

Shall Hospital Service District No. 1 of the Parish of St. Mary, State of Louisiana (the "District"), continue to levy a 3.10 mills tax on all the property subject to taxation within the District, for a period of 10 years, beginning with the year 2024 and ending with the year 2033 (an estimated $647,300 reasonably expected at this time to be collected from the levy of the tax for an entire year), for the purpose of improving, maintaining and operating the hospital facilities of the District?

YES: 66 percent - 2,937 votes

NO: 34 percent - 1,537