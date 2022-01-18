Early school dismissals in Franklin

Students will be getting out a bit early today in the City of Franklin because of the instability of the local water service.

Franklin Jr. High and Franklin High schools will be releasing students at 10 AM, while Foster Elementary School will release students at 10:30 AM.

Bus transportation will be provided, according to the press release from St. Mary Parish School Board. The three schools impacted will reopen tomorrow, Wednesday, January 19th.

For more information, contact the local schools and/or school board.

