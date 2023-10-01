Driver killed, passenger injured in single-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish

One person is dead, and another injured following a single-vehicle crash in St. Mary Parish Saturday morning.

The crash happened on Louisiana Highway 87 near Justa Street and claimed the life of 54-year-old Robbin Landry Vining of Charenton.

According to Louisiana State Police, Vining was driving north on LA 87 in her 2006 Toyota Corolla, when her vehicle left the roadway to the right, struck a ditch, and overturned.

She was ejected from her vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by St. Mary Coroner's Office.

Troopers determined Vining was not wearing her seatbelt.

A passenger in the vehicle was properly restrained and transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.