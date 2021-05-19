Driver and toddler killed in crash on US 90 in St. Mary Parish

A driver of a vehicle and a toddler passenger died Wednesday morning following a single vehicle crash on US Hwy 90 in St. Mary Parish.

Louisiana State Police say that on May 19, 2021, just before 8:15 a.m., troopers responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on US Hwy 90 between Morgan City and Amelia in St. Mary Parish. The names of both occupants are being withheld at this time pending notification of family members, state police say.

An investigation revealed a passenger car was traveling west on US 90 when the driver lost control and ran off the roadway before striking a tree. It was raining at the time of the crash, officials say.

Troopers say the driver, who was not restrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. A toddler, who they say was improperly restrained in a booster seat, was also pronounced dead at the scene.

A toxicology sample was obtained from the driver and will be submitted for analysis. State Police report that driving too fast for weather conditions is suspected to be a factor.

The crash remains under investigation.

