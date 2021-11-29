Downed power pole closes V. B. Glencoe Charter School

School was canceled on Monday for students at V.B. Glencoe Charter School in St. Mary Parish.

The closure was due to a downed electric pole and live wires.

The school made the announcement on their Facebook page on November 29.

Faculty and staff were advised to report to school.

Drivers were urged to use caution and not go around traffic cones.

There was no word on whether the school would remain closed on Tuesday, November 30.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel