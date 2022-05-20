DOTD: Atchafalaya River Bridge project could wrap up in August

Rehabilitation work on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in St. Mary Parish could be completed by the end of the summer

On Thursday, DOTD updated on the work being done to the bridge which began in September 2019. Contractors have been blasting, painting and making structural repairs to the bridge since that time. Work was expected to be completed in the summer of 2021.

Officials stated last year that weather had pushed the project's completion date back to December 2021.

Now, well into 2022, DOTD says the project is now estimated for completion in August of 2022, weather permitting.

As of May 20, the entrance ramp for US 90 eastbound at LA 182 on the Atchafalaya River Bridge in Berwick will continue to be closed to traffic to allow crews to perform bridge repairs, cleaning and painting operations. Emergency vehicles will not have access to the area.

The detour for the entrance ramp at LA 182 in Berwick will be LA 182 eastbound; vehicles can use the entrance ramp at LA 182 on the east side of the bridge in Morgan City.

DOTD asks for motorists to drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel