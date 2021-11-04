Deputies searching for missing Texas man last seen in Patterson

A Texas man has been reported missing in St. Mary Parish, last seen in Patterson.

Sheriff Blaise Smith asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of 65-year-old Wayne Clay of Longview Texas.

Clay was last seen in Patterson on October 26, 2021, leaving the Patterson Airport at around 10:46 am.

Clay is described as 5ft. 9 in., and 225 pounds.

If you have any information about Wayne Clay or if you have seen him, call the Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960, or send a tip on their website at stmaryso.com.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel