Deputies searching for missing Texas man last seen in Patterson

Posted at 5:25 PM, Nov 04, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-04

A Texas man has been reported missing in St. Mary Parish, last seen in Patterson.

Sheriff Blaise Smith asks the public for any information on the whereabouts of 65-year-old Wayne Clay of Longview Texas.

Clay was last seen in Patterson on October 26, 2021, leaving the Patterson Airport at around 10:46 am.

Clay is described as 5ft. 9 in., and 225 pounds.

If you have any information about Wayne Clay or if you have seen him, call the Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960, or send a tip on their website at stmaryso.com.

