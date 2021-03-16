Deputies searching for missing 15-year-old from Amelia

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for help from the public in locating a missing juvenile from Amelia,

Deputies say 15-year-old Glendy Marisol Geless was last seen Monday morning, March 16, at a bus stop located at the intersection of Barrow St. and Calhoun St.

Geless was reportedly last seen wearing a white collared shirt, tan school pants, black belt, blue backpack, and white shoes.

The Sheriff's Office says that she is NOT believed to be in imminent danger at this time.

Anyone with information on the location of Glendy Marisol Geless is asked to contact the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-828-1960.

