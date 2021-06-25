Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Authorities on scene of fatal crash on Hwy 90 involving car, 18-wheeler

items.[0].image.alt
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
202758369_6128606543823827_3899876989284134787_n.jpg
Posted at 7:25 PM, Jun 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-24 20:50:49-04

First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

Police say the crash occurred on Hwy 90 just before the Martin Luther King exit in the westbound lanes of travel.

US 90 Westbound is currently closed to all vehicular traffic. Traffic is being diverted in Amelia. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.