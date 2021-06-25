Authorities on scene of fatal crash on Hwy 90 involving car, 18-wheeler

First responders are on the scene of a fatal crash involving a car and an 18-wheeler.

Police say the crash occurred on Hwy 90 just before the Martin Luther King exit in the westbound lanes of travel.

US 90 Westbound is currently closed to all vehicular traffic. Traffic is being diverted in Amelia. Motorists are asked to avoid the area.

