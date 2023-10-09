Deputies investigating after man under arrest dies in police car

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man under arrest died in the back of a police car.

Deputies were called to a house in Patterson late Sunday night, a spokesman said.

They arrested Hector Ruiz-Santos, 42, on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force and disturbing the peace.

When deputies got to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to book Ruiz-Santos, they found him unresponsive. They tried CPR and an ambulance came, but life-saving efforts weren't successful, the spokesman said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available, the spokesman said.