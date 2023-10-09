Watch Now
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Deputies investigating after man under arrest dies in police car

st. mary sheriff badge_blue background.jpg
St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office
st. mary sheriff badge_blue background.jpg
Posted at 1:41 PM, Oct 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-09 14:41:15-04

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man under arrest died in the back of a police car.

Deputies were called to a house in Patterson late Sunday night, a spokesman said.

They arrested Hector Ruiz-Santos, 42, on charges of battery on a police officer, resisting an officer with force and disturbing the peace.

When deputies got to the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center to book Ruiz-Santos, they found him unresponsive. They tried CPR and an ambulance came, but life-saving efforts weren't successful, the spokesman said.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing. Further details will be released as they become available, the spokesman said.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.