Deputies identify inmate in attempted escape at St. Mary Parish jail

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office has identified the inmate accused of attempting to escape from the parish jail.

An inmate identified as 27-year-old Elias Frank Todd of Patterson was arrested on Sunday July 25 following the incident.

The Sheriff's Office says that Todd was re-arrested with attempted escape and criminal damage to property. He continues to be held at the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center.

During the attempted escape, corrections deputies noticed an inmate, Todd, was not in the area he was assigned to and was found a short time later in the facility.

Sheriff Smith said that Todd did not get outside the facility and at no time was the public in any danger.

Todd was in jail on a theft charge from May 2021. In that incident, a vehicle was reported stolen from Berwick on May 25. Todd was arrested in Mississippi after a vehicle pursuit in that stolen vehicle on May 31. He was later transferred to the St. Mary Parish jail.

