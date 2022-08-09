Cypress Bayou schedules job fair

The Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel is having a job fair next week.

The event will be held Wednesday August 17 from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. in the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, 832 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton.

The job fair is designed to be a fun event, with food, music, give-aways and mini dealer schools.

There are positions available in: Food & Beverage, IT, Housekeeping, Marketing, Security, Table Games and more.

AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY EMPLOYER - PREFERENCE TO INDIANS

It is the fundamental policy of The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana to provide Indian preference to all its employees and applicants for employment and to assure that there shall be no discrimination against any persons, within a framework of Indian preference, on grounds of race, color, religion, age, national origin or sex, except when sex is a bona fide occupational qualification. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana shall give a first preference in filling all vacancies at the facility to qualified tribal members and a second preference to other qualified Indians, then to other external sources which may include non-Indian.

Applicants must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screening. Equal opportunity employer. Interviews conducted on site.

Benefits include: Medical, Dental and Vision Insurance, PTO, Free Meals while on duty, and Gas Discount Card.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: (337) 924-3289