Cypress Bayou plans job fair

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel in Charenton will host a job fair this weekend.

The event will take place from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 24 at the Ramada Inn, 2915 La. 14, New Iberia.

There are jobs available in food and beverage, information technology, housekeeping, marketing, security and gaming. Interviews will be conducted on-site.

Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance, PTO, free meals while on duty and a gas discount card.

Applicants must be able to pass a background check and pre-employment drug screening.

Equal opportunity employer.

The Casino and Hotel are owned by the Chitimacha Tribe. It is the fundamental policy of The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana to provide Indian preference to all its employees and applicants for employment and to assure that there shall be no discrimination against any persons, within a framework of Indian preference, on grounds of race, color, religion, age, national origin or sex, except when sex is a bona fide occupational qualification. The Chitimacha Tribe of Louisiana shall give a first preference in filling all vacancies at the facility to qualified tribal members and a second preference to other qualified Indians, then to other external sources which may include non-Indian.