Cypress Bayou Casino and Hotel is hosting a job fair on June 22.

There are positions available in Food & Beverage, IT, Housekeeping, Marketing, Security and Table Games.

The fair will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. and will include a mini dealer school, food, music and giveaways.

The event takes place at the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, 832 Martin Luther King Road, Charenton.

FOR MORE INFORMATION: (337) 924-3289