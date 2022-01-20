Cypress Bayou Casino plans hiring event

Cypress Bayou Casino Hotel is planning a hiring event later this month.

The event is planned for January 27 in the Pavilion Pre-Function Room, located at 832 Martin Luther King Road in Charenton. The event will be from 3 p.m. until 7 p.m.

There are positions available in the Food & Beverage, IT, Housekeeping, Marketing, Security and Gaming divisions. Benefits include medical, dental and vision insurance; PTO, meals paid while on duty; and a gas discount card.

For more information, call 337.924.3289.

