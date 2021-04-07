Watch

Cypress Bayou Casino-Hotel Job Fair announced

Courtesy: Chitimacha Casino Hotel
Posted at 10:42 AM, Apr 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-07 12:19:42-04

The Cypress Bayou Casino-Hotel is hosting a job fair April 17, 2021.

The hiring event will be held at Laquinta Inn & Suites, 611A Queen City Dr., New Iberia, 70560, from 10:00 am – 4:00 pm.

Positions are available in accounting, food & beverage, housekeeping, IT marketing, security, and gaming.

For more information call (337) 924-3289.

