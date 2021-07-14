Crews respond to Tuesday night house fire in Centerville

Firefighters responded Tuesday night to a mobile home fire in St. Mary Parish.

According to the Centerville Volunteer Fire Department, crews were called around 8:00 pm on July 13 to a house fire in the 400 block of Prairie Road North in Centerville.

The department says there were injuries due to the fire and that multiple Airmed helicopters and Acadian units were on scene.

The Franklin Fire Department and Patterson Fire Department assisted with bringing the fire under control.

