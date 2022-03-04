Crews on scene of gas leak on Main Street in Franklin

Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Street in Franklin after a gas line break.

The Franklin Fire Department says Centerpoint Energy is currently working on the natural gas line on Main Street between Weber and Cayce Street.

FFD says the underground natural gas line was struck. Motorists should expect delays.

A map of the area is provided.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel