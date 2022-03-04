Watch
Crews on scene of gas leak on Main Street in Franklin

Franklin gas leak 1.jpg
Franklin Fire Department
Posted at 2:03 PM, Mar 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-04 15:05:08-05

Drivers are asked to avoid an area of Main Street in Franklin after a gas line break.

The Franklin Fire Department says Centerpoint Energy is currently working on the natural gas line on Main Street between Weber and Cayce Street.

FFD says the underground natural gas line was struck. Motorists should expect delays.

A map of the area is provided.

