Coat & Toy Drive happening throughout December in Patterson

Posted at 11:12 AM, Nov 29, 2021
The Patterson Community Center is now accepting new or gently used coats and toys throughout December.

The drop-off location in the Patterson Community Center is located at 1101 First Street.

For more information call 985-395-4422.

