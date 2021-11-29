Coat & Toy Drive happening throughout December in Patterson

The Patterson Community Center is now accepting new or gently used coats and toys throughout December.

The drop-off location in the Patterson Community Center is located at 1101 First Street.

For more information call 985-395-4422.

