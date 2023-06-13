Coast Guard rescues boaters taking on water near Morgan City

New Orleans, LA - The Coast Guard rescued four boaters from a vessel taking on water 20 miles south of Morgan City, Louisiana, Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Coast Guard Sector New Orleans Watchstanders received a notification via VHF-FM channel 16 at 10:30 p.m. from the crew of the 75-foot recreational vessel "Add To Cart" stating they were taking on water and unable to keep up with the incoming water.

Watchstanders coordinated the launch of a Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter crew and a Coast Guard Station New Orleans 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to assist.

Watchstanders also notified St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office personnel who coordinated the launch of their own boat crew to assist.

The helicopter crew arrived on scene, hoisted the four boaters, and transferred them to Lakefront Airport in New Orleans.

There were no reported injuries.