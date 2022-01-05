Coast Guard, NTSB investigating damage to Bayou Ramos Bridge

The Coast Guard and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) marine casualty investigators are investigating damage done to the Bayou Ramos Bridge near Morgan City and Amelia.

The Coast Guard says the barge collision with the Bayou Ramos Bridge near Morgan City and Amelia, Louisiana, on Highway 182 happened on December 23, 2021 at around 3:26 am.

Officals report that a towing vessel pushing six barges was traveling southeast along the Avoca Island Cutoff waterway when one of the lead barges in the tow struck the Bayou Ramos Bridge.

Coast Guard personnel at Marine Safety Unit Morgan City received notification about damage to the bridge several hours later and identified the responsible party.

DOTD closed the bridge later that day due to significant damage and safety concerns. The barge that struck the bridge was also damaged.

There were no reports of injuries and the incident has been declared a major marine casualty due to property damage initially estimated at $500,000 or more.

The investigation is ongoing into the circumstances that caused the barge to strike the bridge.

Coast Guard and NTSB investigators say they are working together to gather and analyze evidence to determine the factors that led to the incident and if acts of "misconduct, incompetence, negligence, or violations of federal law were committed."

Once the investigation is complete, both agencies will issue independent reports detailing their findings. Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to contact the Coast Guard Marine Safety Unit Morgan City investigation team at MCIO@uscg.mil.

If anyone has any questions or concerns regarding the bridge or its closure please call the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development at 1-800-256-1817.

------------------------------------------------------------

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel