Centerville man accused of rape following investigation

ST. MARY PARISH, La. - A 23-year-old Centerville man is accused of rape and other crimes involving a juvenile.

On April 22, 2021, detectives received a complaint regarding computer-aided solicitation of a minor, according to a spokesperson for the St. Mary Parish Sheriff's Office. Through the investigation, Caleb Luke Leblanc was developed as the suspect and another victim was discovered.

A warrant was obtained for Leblanc, and he was taken into custody on Thursday, April 28, 2021. Leblanc was transported to the St. Mary Parish Jail for booking. Bail was set at $210,000.

Caleb Luke Leblanc was booked on the following charges:

· Rape-3rd degree

· Pornography involving juvenile(s)

· Carnal knowledge of a juvenile

· Computer-aided solicitation of a minor

The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.

