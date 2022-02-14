Watch
City of Patterson to shut off water on Tuesday

Posted at 2:01 PM, Feb 14, 2022
The City of Patterson will shut its water off at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15.

City officials say the shut off is scheduled in order for crews to conduct waterline repairs on both Broussard St. and Railroad Ave.

Citizens and businesses should expect the water to be off for 4-6 hours.

