City of Patterson to shut off water on Tuesday

The City of Patterson will shut its water off at 10:00 pm on Tuesday, February 15.

City officials say the shut off is scheduled in order for crews to conduct waterline repairs on both Broussard St. and Railroad Ave.

Citizens and businesses should expect the water to be off for 4-6 hours.

