City of Franklin to celebrate New Year's Eve by lowering iconic lamppost

FRANKLIN — The City of Franklin, for the 2nd time on New Year's Eve, will lower one of its iconic Victorian Lamppost seven stories from the St. Mary Parish Courthouse to bring in 2022.

The festive, family-friendly celebration will begin at 6 P.M. in the St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square and will include food, music and fun to ring in the New Year the historic city.

A musical line-up for the event will kick off at 6 p.m. with LowDown playing classic rock and pop covers until 7:45p.m.; D.J. Red will take over from 8 p.m. to 8:45p.m. to get the crowd dancing and geared up for the headliner electric dance band Krossfyre taking the stage from 9pm until 11p.m.. At 11p.m., they say the party will get cranked up until the lowering of the Lamppost when C.J. Clements (Polyester Power Hour, Dudleys, Couzins) and D.J. Red collaborate to bring the very last "Anything Goes" "Polyester Power Hour" of 2021 in Acadiana.

Bring your lawn chairs, dancing shoes and great holiday spirit to Downtown Franklin, to experience their revitalization movement in person. The public is encouraged to feel the energy!

Food trucks and food vendors will be stationed throughout the Courthouse Square.

Join the Franklin community in Historic Downtown Franklin where Mayor Eugene Foulcard states…."It's All Here Under The Lampposts!"

The St. Mary Parish Courthouse Square is located at 500 Main Street in Franklin.

