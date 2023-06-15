City of Franklin plans for demolition and clearance of spot slum and blight

FRANKLIN, La. — The City of Franklin plans to submit an application for the State of Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG).

In keeping with CDBG's national objective of addressing spot slum and blight, the funds will be used for demolition and clearance of private residential or commercial property. City officials say the target properties have already been declared condemned, ordered for demolition, and confirmed for demolition.

The target area, which consists of 39 structures throughout the incorporated city limits of Franklin, includes the following:

1. 802 Abbirene

2. 909 Antigo

3. 707 Ash (Rear Only)

4. 215 Cedar

5. 1014 Eagle

6. 1207 Fort

7. 607 Hamm

8. 1018 W. Third

9. 517 Main

10. 503 MLK

11. 313 Morris

12. 402 Morris

13. 604 Morris

14. 501 Ninth - Lot 3

15. 501 Ninth - Lot 9

16. 501 Ninth - Lot 13

17. 511 Robert

18. 604 Robert

19. 1012 Oakdale

20. 1025 Oakdale

21. 1026-A Oakdale - House

22. 1026 Oakdale - Mobile Home

23. 705 Scottie

24. 314 Third

25. 1611 Tupelo

26. 613 Twelfth

27. 1014 Weber

28. 701 Willow - Mobile Home

29. 1042 ½ Eagle - Mobile Home

30. 1042 Eagle - Mobile Home

31. 1226 Weber - Mobile Home

32. 623 Iberia

33. 1233 Josephine - Mobile Home

34. 504 Willow

35. 501 Third Rear Only

36. 421 Robertson

37. 104 Bud

38. 408 Jacobs (faces Hamilton)

39. 406 Robertson - Mobile Home

The project is estimated to cost $376,837.00, the mayor's office reports.

Residents are encouraged to offer their views and proposals to the mayor by June 26, 2023, at the following address:

City of Franklin

Attn: LCDBG Clearance Program Application

P.O. Box 567, 300 Iberia Street

Franklin, LA 70538

Telephone: 337-828-6305

The application will be submitted on or about June 28, 2023, according to city officials.

A copy of the application will be available for review at the City Hall between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to noon, Friday.