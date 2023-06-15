City of Franklin plans for demolition and clearance of spot slum and blight

FRANKLIN, La. — The City of Franklin plans to submit an application for the State of Louisiana Community Development Block Grant (LCDBG).
In keeping with CDBG's national objective of addressing spot slum and blight, the funds will be used for demolition and clearance of private residential or commercial property. City officials say the target properties have already been declared condemned, ordered for demolition, and confirmed for demolition.
The target area, which consists of 39 structures throughout the incorporated city limits of Franklin, includes the following:
1. 802 Abbirene
2. 909 Antigo
3. 707 Ash (Rear Only)
4. 215 Cedar
5. 1014 Eagle
6. 1207 Fort
7. 607 Hamm
8. 1018 W. Third
9. 517 Main
10. 503 MLK
11. 313 Morris
12. 402 Morris
13. 604 Morris
14. 501 Ninth - Lot 3
15. 501 Ninth - Lot 9
16. 501 Ninth - Lot 13
17. 511 Robert
18. 604 Robert
19. 1012 Oakdale
20. 1025 Oakdale
21. 1026-A Oakdale - House
22. 1026 Oakdale - Mobile Home
23. 705 Scottie
24. 314 Third
25. 1611 Tupelo
26. 613 Twelfth
27. 1014 Weber
28. 701 Willow - Mobile Home
29. 1042 ½ Eagle - Mobile Home
30. 1042 Eagle - Mobile Home
31. 1226 Weber - Mobile Home
32. 623 Iberia
33. 1233 Josephine - Mobile Home
34. 504 Willow
35. 501 Third Rear Only
36. 421 Robertson
37. 104 Bud
38. 408 Jacobs (faces Hamilton)
39. 406 Robertson - Mobile Home
The project is estimated to cost $376,837.00, the mayor's office reports.
Residents are encouraged to offer their views and proposals to the mayor by June 26, 2023, at the following address:
City of Franklin
Attn: LCDBG Clearance Program Application
P.O. Box 567, 300 Iberia Street
Franklin, LA 70538
Telephone: 337-828-6305
The application will be submitted on or about June 28, 2023, according to city officials.
A copy of the application will be available for review at the City Hall between the hours of 8 am and 5 pm, Monday through Thursday, and 8 am to noon, Friday.