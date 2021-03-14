Charenton man dies in Sunday morning crash

A Charenton man died early Sunday in a crash on La. 87, troopers say.

Alvin Joseph Trosclair III, 50, died in the single-vehicle crash, troopers say.

The initial investigation by State Police revealed that the crash occurred as Trosclair was driving east on LA 87 in a 1994 Ford Pickup. For unknown reasons, Trosclair’s vehicle ran off the roadway to the right. After leaving the roadway, the Ford overturned and struck a tree causing Trosclair to be ejected from the vehicle.

Trosclair was unrestrained at the time of the crash. He pronounced deceased at the scene by the St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment is unknown but a standard toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

Troop I has investigated 10 fatal crashes resulting in 11 deaths in 2021.

