Candle sparks fire in mobile home near Morgan City

Firefighters in Morgan City say a mobile home fire on Monday evening was caused by an candle.

Officials say the fire at a home in the 1000 block of Ciro Street in Siracusaville was caused by a fallen citronella candle.

Fire fighters are still investigating but believe the fire to have been accidental . The mobile home was occupied by one person, they were able to escape the fire.

The home is a total loss, according to fire officials. No one was injured.

