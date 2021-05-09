Breaux Bridge man wanted in infant death

St. Mary Parish Sheriff's deputies are searching for a Breaux Bridge man who is wanted in connection with the death of an infant.

Ervin Melancon, 53, is wanted on a warrant for second-degree murder, deputies say.

Deputies found a dead infant inside a car Saturday afternoon. They were called to a location near the Intracoastal Bridge on La. 317, and when they arrived they found the baby dead inside the vehicle.

Investigators developed Melancon as a suspect, and obtained a warrant for his arrest.

The cause of the infant’s death has not been determined at this time, deputies say.

Anyone with any information about Melancon's whereabouts is asked to call the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 828-1960.

