Watch
NewsSt. Mary Parish

Actions

Boil water advisory issued for some Baldwin residents

items.[0].image.alt
MGN Online
Boil Water Advisory
boil advisory
Posted at 9:58 AM, Dec 01, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-01 10:58:12-05

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – The Town of Baldwin has issued a boil water advisory for some of its residents.

The boil advisory was issued for a broken pipe that has since been repaired.

Residents in the following areas are under a boil advisory until further notice: Pershing, McArthur, Marshall, Live Oak, and Eisenhower streets.

Officials say that the water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

------------------------------------------------------------
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere.

To reach the newsroom or report a typo/correction, click HERE.

Sign up for newsletters emailed to your inbox. Select from these options: Breaking News, Evening News Headlines, Latest COVID-19 Headlines, Morning News Headlines, Special Offers

Follow us on Twitter

Like us on Facebook

Follow us on Instagram

Subscribe to our Youtube channel

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.