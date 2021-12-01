Boil water advisory issued for some Baldwin residents

ST. MARY PARISH, La. – The Town of Baldwin has issued a boil water advisory for some of its residents.

The boil advisory was issued for a broken pipe that has since been repaired.

Residents in the following areas are under a boil advisory until further notice: Pershing, McArthur, Marshall, Live Oak, and Eisenhower streets.

Officials say that the water should be boiled for at least one minute before consumption.

