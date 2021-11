The Town of Baldwin is temporarily shutting off the water supply to residents at the following locations: Live Oak, Pershing, McArthur, Marshall, and Eisenhower streets to repair a water line break.

Officials say that the water has been turned off Tuesday November 30, 2021 at 12:00 p.m. until further notice.

For more information, please stay tuned to local TV and radio stations or the Baldwin Volunteer Fire Department Facebook page here.