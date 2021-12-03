Boil advisory lifted for residents of Baldwin

A boil order advisory for some residents of Baldwin has been lifted.

Town officials says that the order for residents in the Pershing, McArthur, Marshall, Live Oak and Eisenhower areas is now lifted.

The boil advisory was issued for a broken pipe that has since been repaired.

